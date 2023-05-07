CTV News Kitchener Videographer

Stefanie Davis joined CTV News Kitchener in 2023 as a Videographer.

As a Kitchener-based generalist, Stefanie reports on a wide range of topics including politics, health and crime. She has a passion for human interest stories.

Stefanie holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Memorial University of Newfoundland and a Bachelor of Journalism degree from the University of King’s College.

Prior to joining CTV News Kitchener, Stefanie worked as a Video Journalist with CTV News Regina for five years where she spent time reporting, anchoring, producing and assignment editing.

She speaks English.