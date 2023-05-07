Advertisement
Stefanie Davis
CTV News Kitchener VideographerContact
Stefanie Davis joined CTV News Kitchener in 2023 as a Videographer.
As a Kitchener-based generalist, Stefanie reports on a wide range of topics including politics, health and crime. She has a passion for human interest stories.
Stefanie holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Memorial University of Newfoundland and a Bachelor of Journalism degree from the University of King’s College.
Prior to joining CTV News Kitchener, Stefanie worked as a Video Journalist with CTV News Regina for five years where she spent time reporting, anchoring, producing and assignment editing.
She speaks English.
Weather Warnings
No watches or warnings in effect.
Advertisement