Hidden Gem: This sanctuary gives donkeys and mules a new lease on life
This is part of an ongoing summer series. Come back each week to learn about another hidden gem.
The Donkey Sanctuary of Canada has been a safe space for surrendered or neglected animals for more than 30 years.
Located in Puslinch, Ont., the donkey and mule farm was started in 1992 by Sandra Pady.
“There were circumstances that led to Sandra taking in three donkeys and she absolutely fell in love with them,” executive director Janine Holman explained. “Not too long after this, there were other donkeys that she learned about in the area that were in need of rescue and in need of a good, loving and safe home. So she took in those donkeys as well.”
Pady was inspired by a donkey sanctuary in England, which prompted her to officially launch her own. It’s been a registered charity since 1992.
The Donkey Sanctuary of Canada in Puslinch on June 20, 2024. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News)
Holman said there are many misconceptions about donkeys that the sanctuary works to combat through guided public tours and open house days.
“They’re what we refer to as the forgotten species,” she explained. “Over the millennium, donkeys have served mankind in so many ways, and over the millennium, they’ve been very mistreated.”
She described the animals as very gentle and stoic.
“It’s very peaceful being in the presence of a donkey,” Holman said. “There’s just a sense of goodness. There’s a sense of peace. Many people will say donkeys are stubborn or stupid, but they really are not. They’re very smart and that sense of stubbornness that we interpret is simply the donkey watching out for itself. Its sense of self-preservation comes through.”
Janine Holman, the executive director of The Donkey Sanctuary of Canada, in Puslinch, Ont. on June 20, 2024. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News)
There are currently about 112 donkeys living at the sanctuary, with about 60 more who are living on “host farms.”
“That’s a specific group of farms that are qualified through our application process to be able to care for donkeys,” Kayla Johnson, host farm and education manager, said.
She explained that because the farm is limited on space, and some donkeys don’t thrive in a public atmosphere, host farms have been a way to give animals the most appropriate care.
“The only way that we can relieve space is by finding qualified homes in the community that can maybe support our mission by having one or two of our donkeys on the farm,” Johnson added. “I can’t say that the sanctuary isn’t the best place on earth, because I believe that it is. But at the same time, there’s many donkeys that exist here that have unique needs of care, even beyond group housing. Many donkeys who have come [are] very abused and maybe don’t enjoy the public open day setting.”
The Donkey Sanctuary of Canada in Puslinch, Ont. on June 20, 2024. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News)
While public education is a major part of what the sanctuary does, their priority remains the animals.
“I think that’s what makes us beautiful,” Johnson said. “Even as a public place for people to visit, we put the needs of the animals first.”
The sanctuary hosts its open houses on Sundays and guided tours can be booked separately.
A day specifically for seniors is scheduled on Tuesday, July 9.
Operating only on donations and admission fees, staff say they’re always happy to teach more people about donkeys and mules.
“Especially in this day and age, there seems to be such a disconnect between people and nature. This is a way to reconnect, and I think that’s very important,” Holman said. “Anybody who spends any time with donkeys will realize they’re pretty special creatures.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Job losses and killer robots: The 'Godfather of AI' describes plenty to fear, but there may be room for hope
University of Toronto computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton describes plenty to fear with AI, but with visions of combat drones, mass surveillance and robot overlords ahead, there may be space for hope.
Car dealerships in Canada, U.S. disrupted by multi-day outage after cyberattacks
CDK Global, a company that provides software for thousands of auto dealers in the U.S. and Canada, was hit by back-to-back cyberattacks on Wednesday. That led to an outage that continued to impact many of their operations on Friday.
4 people found dead in southwestern Ontario town of Harrow
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after four people were found dead in the town of Harrow, just south of Windsor. Officers were called to a residence on County Road 13 at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
EXCLUSIVE ‘We were in danger’: Timmins, Ont., manhunt prompts questions from cottagers near shootout
Cottagers who live near the area where murder suspect Lucas MacDonald was captured say they didn't realize how much danger they were in.
More than 100 stolen vehicles recovered in auto theft probe involving ServiceOntario employee: Toronto police
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
Shiny monolith removed from mountains outside Las Vegas. How it got there is still a mystery
A strange monolith found jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas has been taken down by authorities.
It's the longest bridge ever built in Peru, and so far, it goes nowhere
It is the longest bridge ever built in Peru, a massive structure of cement and iron spanning the Nanay River as it connects to untouched areas of the Peruvian Amazon. So far, it goes nowhere.
Skin cancer signs: How can you tell if a suspicious spot is serious?
Doctors say changes in the skin are normal as you age, from spots of various colours to dark streaks in nails. But sometimes, they're not innocuous.
Massive fire in Richmond, B.C., sends smoke across Metro Vancouver
Towering black smoke filled the evening sky in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday after an industrial fire was sparked near the River Rock Casino.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.