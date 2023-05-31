Staying cool during summer-like temperatures in Waterloo region

Splash pads were busy Wednesday morning, as many hope to beat the heat during summer-like conditions this week.

In Kitchener, nine splash pads have been opened to the public since May 13 and will remain open daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The splash pad at Victoria Park was busy with people of all ages trying to keep cool in the hot sun on Wednesday.

“We’re here at the waterpark today. [We] try to stick to the shade as much as possible and drink lots of water,” said one park-goer.

“With a new baby – it’s really just about making sure the temperatures don’t get too uncomfortable,” said another park goer.

In Waterloo, two splash pads are scheduled to open June 1 and will remain opened daily from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

In Cambridge, the city opened its large primary splash pads on Tuesday, more than two weeks earlier than originally scheduled. They will remain opened daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.