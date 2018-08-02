

Hockey’s Holy Grail made a stop in New Hamburg Thursday morning.

Washington Capitals video coach Brett Leonhardt brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown after the team won the Stanley Cup playoffs in June.

Jeff Gerber, Leonhardt's high school history teacher, helped organize the event.

"He sort of joked about hey if I ever, if we ever win the cup, I'm gonna bring it back to where it all started," said Gerber.

The 35-year-old was born and raised in Mannheim, beginning his hockey journey in New Hamburg, as a former New Hamburg Minor Hockey player and played AAA and junior hockey in Cambridge and Kitchener.

Hundreds lined up at the New Hamburg Community Centre for a chance to take a picture with the cup and the man who brought it home.

“I walked it in, walked it right to centre ice here and just to a look at the old barn to see it’s the exact same way that I remember it as a kid was a really surreal moment and it was awesome, meant a lot to me,” said Leonhardt.

The open house ran from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.