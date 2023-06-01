Staff at Kitchener, Ont. business thwart attempted robbery
Mallory Robinson says it was “a little more than [she] was expecting” when she arrived at work Wednesday morning.
Robinson was in her family’s store, Connect Equipment, on Huron Road near Trussler Road in Kitchener, when she says two shoplifters tried to take off with around $5,000 worth of tools like chainsaws and quick-cuts.
It happened around 11 a.m. and the entire incident was captured on security cameras.
“They had product in their hands and they were running as fast as they could out the front door,” Robinson said. “So I started screaming for all the guys, yelling ‘You’re not going to rob us!’ And I’m running out after them and all the guys are following behind me.”
Robinson and around five other employees chased the men out the door as they jumped into a car.
She says she was determined not to let them get away.
“It’s a family owned business, I’m part of the family, my father is the manager here and it just wasn’t going to happen – that’s what was going through my head – nope this isn’t going to happen today, that’s not how it’s going to go down,” Robinson said.
Mallory Robinson says she's worked at her family's business, Connect Equipment in Kitchener, for around 15 years. They've been robbed several times at night, but never during the day with staff there. (Stefanie Davis/CTV Kitchener)
Robinson stood in front of the car in an attempt to block it, but was pushed backward when then driver hit the gas pedal.
"I don’t even know what made me think to do that, I just went and did it and regretted it almost instantaneously,” she said with a laugh.
Jeff Sallans, the owner of Connect Equipment, says when he heard Robinson yell, he took off from his office.
“We all chased them, they all lost control and hit this skid-steer [tractor]. That’s when they all fled. They jumped out of the car and fled and we tried to grab them the best we could,” he explained.
Together, the employees held the driver until police arrived. The four other men in the car took off on foot, but were later caught by police.
Staff say the men attempted to take off in this car, but lost control trying to exit the parking lot and crashed into a tractor. (Submitted)
A hold and secure was put in place at two local schools, Janet Metcalfe and Jean Steckle, while police searched for the men.
Police confirmed they were able to catch all the people who were allegedly involved in the attempted robbery.
Sallans says it means a lot that his staff were willing to go above and beyond for the store.
“I told my staff afterwards ‘if I get in a fight somewhere, I want them beside me,” Sallans said with a laugh.
“I was pretty impressed that they came out and were after these guys so quick, otherwise they would have gotten away.”
He says he’s happy with the outcome.
“We’ve been robbed here so many times so it’s a little bit of satisfaction to actually catch somebody doing it,” he said.
“It was a little bit of a joy I guess.”
THE ARRESTS
On Thursday afternoon, police confirmed they arrested five men in connection to the attempted robbery.
In a release, Waterloo regional police said when officers arrived at the business, they placed the driver under arrest.
Police located and arrested the other four people using dogs.
Police said the group were driving a stolen vehicle. The men, who range in age from 22 to 32 year old were jointly charged with robbery. Two of them were wanted by other police services for multiple offences including fraud and property crimes.
Police also seized suspected heroin and crystal meth.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New non-invasive tool detects early stages of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's
Researchers at Carleton University's Department of Electronics in Ottawa created a ground-breaking testing device to detect early signs of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s through biomolecular activities in a person’s saliva.
'Tone-deaf': Singh slams rapporteur Johnston for not stepping down
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh slammed foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston's refusal to heed the House of Commons' call for him to step down as 'tone-deaf.'
Collapsed platform in Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar last repaired a decade ago: city
The elevated walkway in Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar that collapsed during a school field trip, sending 16 children and one adult to hospital, was last repaired a decade ago.
Jordan's royal wedding gets underway in ceremony packed with stars and deep symbolism
The wedding of Jordan's crown prince to the scion of a prominent Saudi family began on Thursday in a palace celebration that drew massive crowds and a mood of excitement around the kingdom, while presenting the young Hashemite royal as a new player on the global stage.
'Both of them had a heart of gold': Family releases statement on engaged couple shot dead at home near Hamilton
The family of an engaged couple who were shot dead following a dispute with their landlord in Stoney Creek over the weekend released a statement of their loved ones, remembering them as 'two beautiful souls.'
Air Canada reports communications system issue, flights operating at reduced rate
Air Canada reported a technical issue with its flight communications system on Thursday, causing delays across the country for the second time in a week.
RBC resolves technical issues with online, mobile banking
The Royal Bank of Canada has resolved a technical issue that temporarily impacted online and mobile banking.
Biden trips after speech addressing U.S. Air Force Academy graduates
President Joe Biden on Thursday thanked U.S. Air Force Academy graduates for choosing “service over self” but said they now have the “great privilege” of leading in a world that will only get more confusing in the years to come. His appearance was punctuated by a stumble onstage after handing out diplomas to graduates.
Climate change and El Nino's return will impact Canada's weather. Here's how
Forecasters warn an upcoming weather pattern known for warm temperatures could bring droughts, floods and even tropical storms to Canada.
London
-
Man known to frequent London wanted on a Canada-wide warrant
OPP are looking for Matthew Daigneault — wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a breach of statutory release. He is described as a white man about 6’ tall, 243 lbs, with a short/receding hairline.
-
Former Norwich, Ont. councillor welcomed to Toronto Pride month event
Alisha Stubbs, who resigned last week over what she called “blatant discrimination”, attended the unveiling of a Progress Flag in Toronto.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | A barn in Delaware went up in flames around 11 a.m.
According to London fire, Engine 9, Car 9 and Tanker 5 have all responded to the scene on Brigham Road.
Windsor
-
Ontario commits to cover 1/3 cost of Stellantis deal, Ford urges feds to close deal
Ontario has committed to paying a third of the cost to save a $5-billion electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont., premier Doug Ford said Thursday.
-
Verge of a Stellantis battery plant deal? Politicians and leaders weigh in
Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk used a basketball analogy to describe where negotiations between stand between the Liberals and Stellantis and guaranteed a Game 7 win.
-
New Dresden, Ont. subdivision shaping up, to include parks and squash court
A new 41-unit subdivision in Chatham-Kent is coming together on the edge of Dresden.
Barrie
-
Barrie police warn residents not to hug strangers after 'bizarre theft'
Police in Barrie are warning the public about a "bizarre theft" where the suspects targeted a senior on her property outside her home.
-
Bracebridge beach shut down over safety concerns
A popular beach in Bracebridge is being temporarily shut down over safety concerns.
-
Several people injured in multi-vehicle collision near Beaverton
Provincial police are at the scene of a serious multi-vehicle collision south of Beaverton.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire ban declared in northern Ontario
An open-air fire ban declared by the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry in the north due to extreme forest fire hazard went into effect at midnight.
-
North Bay monitoring creek after transport fire involving pool chemicals
The City of North Bay is monitoring chlorine levels in Chippewa Creek after fire run-off water from the transport fire entered storm sewers.
-
Animal owners reminded to not leave dogs in the car
Dog owners are being reminded by the humane society and police to not leave their dogs in vehicles as temperatures rise.
Ottawa
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Hottest June 1 in Ottawa history
The temperature hit 29.8 C at 11 a.m. Thursday, setting a record for the warmest June 1 in Ottawa’s history. The old record was 29.6 C, set back in 2011, according to Environment Canada.
-
Hidden camera discovered in washroom at Gatineau, Que. elementary school
Gatineau police say officers responded to a call from staff at l’école l'Oiseau Bleu on Nelligan Street just after 10 a.m. Friday about a camera found in the washroom.
-
Two city employees fired following tips to Ottawa's fraud and waste hotline in 2022
The city of Ottawa fired two employees with "medical related duties" for submitting falsified vaccination status documents last year following a tip to the city's fraud and waste hotline, according to a new report from the city's auditor general.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Debate cancelled as police look for man who allegedly threatened to shoot Toronto mayoral candidates
A 29-year-old man is wanted by police for allegedly threatening to shoot candidates running for Toronto mayor on Thursday.
-
Large part of Ontario now under provincial fire ban
A large part of Ontario is under a provincial fire ban due to high risk of forest fires.
-
'Both of them had a heart of gold': Family releases statement on engaged couple shot dead at home near Hamilton
The family of an engaged couple who were shot dead following a dispute with their landlord in Stoney Creek over the weekend released a statement of their loved ones, remembering them as 'two beautiful souls.'
Montreal
-
About 150,000 Hydro-Quebec customers still without power due to forest fires
Several regions of the province have been hit by power outages. The total of Quebec customers without electricity right now stands at 227,881.
-
Calling 311? Bill 96 now requires Montrealers to 'attest' they can get English services
Residents who wish to speak with the City of Montreal by calling 311 now have to attest they can receive services in English because of Bill 96. New provisions of the language law came into effect Thursday.
-
Only 2 in 10 women say they're very knowledgeable about abortion options: survey
As millions of women in the United States find themselves deprived of abortion services since Roe v Wade was overturned last year, a new survey suggests that a majority of women here (62 per cent) are now concerned about their reproductive rights in Canada.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier calls for urgent, proactive firefighting help from Ottawa
Premier Tim Houston repeated his calls for urgent firefighting help Thursday, asking Ottawa to “be proactive” with aid as multiple wildfires continue to burn out of control.
-
Waegwoltic Club burns in south-end Halifax
A historic athletic club in south-end Halifax is on fire.
-
New wildfire reported in Fall River, N.S.
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage says a new wildfire has been reported in the community of Fall River.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg among parts of Manitoba under heat warning
The mercury is rising in parts of Manitoba including Winnipeg where heat warnings have been issued.
-
Collapsed platform in Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar last repaired a decade ago: city
The elevated walkway in Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar that collapsed during a school field trip, sending 16 children and one adult to hospital, was last repaired a decade ago.
-
Search for missing teen has been suspended, family says
The search for a missing teen last seen more than a week ago in Winnipeg has been suspended after a body that has yet to be identified was found.
Calgary
-
Explosions erupt from southwest Calgary home's garage
Fire crews, along with police, are investigating after a double detached garage outside a southwest home burst into flames on Thursday morning.
-
Drawn to 'the joy of letters': Bow Valley Calligraphy Guild volunteers to host exhibit at Central Library
It's a celebration of the handwritten word throughout the month of June at Calgary's Central Library.
-
Milan Lucic continues to celebrate his gold medal at the World Hockey Championships
Milan Lucic has accomplished a lot in his hockey career, but the one thing that was missing was playing for his country on the world stage.
Edmonton
-
Remains of Edmonton man found west of the city
Police are searching for information in the homicide of an Edmonton man found west of the city.
-
Krispy Kreme planning Alberta expansion, starting in Edmonton
Krispy Kreme will soon have a drive-thru and dine-in location in the Alberta capital, and that's just the beginning, the global doughnut giant and a local developer announced Thursday.
-
2 Edmonton outdoor pools open for season, 2 more to open in following weeks
Thursday's overcast weather didn't stop Ward Nakota Isga Coun. Andrew Knack from turning up to Fred Broadstock Outdoor Pool's grand opening in swimming trunks, sunglasses, sunscreen and a hat.
Vancouver
-
B.C. bus driver who drove drunk with 35 passengers on board fined, has licence suspended
A B.C. man who drove a commercial bus carrying 35 passengers while he was drunk has been fined $1,000 and had his licence suspended for one year.
-
ICBC introduces new 'distance-based discount' for drivers
British Columbians who drive fewer than 10,000 kilometres a year are now eligible for a break on their insurance, according to ICBC.
-
Air Canada IT issue impacts flights to and from YVR
Some Air Canada flights to and from Vancouver International Airport were delayed or cancelled Thursday due to a technical issue with the airline.