KITCHENER -- The 19-year-old accused of fatally stabbing a Brantford, Ont., man in his home has now been identified as the victim’s son.

Malcolm MacNeil has been arrested for first-degree murder and failing to comply with bail conditions.

According to Brantford police, an OPP officer in Perth County was conducting a traffic stop just after midnight on Tuesday.

Their investigation them led them to a home on Wayne Drive, where they found the body of 54-year-old Don MacNeil.

Police said the victim had been stabbed multiple times.

A 19-year-old was subsequently arrested, but police did not identify him until Thursday.

The motive for the stabbing has not been released.

Police say the MacNeil family is asking the public to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

Friends tell CTV that Don MacNeil, who owned an auto repair shop, had a good reputation in the community.

"Anyone that knows him will tell you he was the nicest man they know," long-time family friend Shawn Macdonald told CTV in a statement.

"He would sometimes fix my vehicle and not even charge me when I was young and broke."

Brantford police believe the stabbing happened sometime on Monday.