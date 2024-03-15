Stabbing reported in Kitchener
There’s a heavy police presence on Chandler Drive in Kitchener where police say they are responding to reports of a stabbing.
As of 11:30 a.m., there are at least half a dozen police cruisers parked outside an apartment building in the area. A tactical team and the canine unit are also on scene.
Police haven’t said if they’re looking for a suspect or if anyone is hurt.
In a message posted to social media, police asked people to avoid the area.
More to come.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau accuses Liberal premier opposing carbon tax of bowing to political pressure
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
'No': Prime Minister Trudeau rejects Quebec request for full powers over immigration
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has rejected Quebec's request for full powers over immigration to the province.
Listeria-contaminated mushrooms: More recalls Canadians should watch out for
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Friday for mushrooms that could be contaminated with listeria.
She thought she'd never see the stranger she met at the airport again. Then they unexpectedly reunited
It was summer 2015, and Christian was on a solo vacation to Hawaii. She didn’t usually travel alone, preferring to have a gaggle of girlfriends close by – but this trip was an exception.
Sask. TikTok star 'Bella Brave' hospitalized after medical emergency, condition 'stable': family
A Swift Current girl who has captured the hearts of millions online has been admitted to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon after an apparent complication.
Melting air fryers, blinds with choking hazard: Here are the recalls in Canada this week
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week including Insignia air fryers, wall chargers, and window blinds.
Ontario on the hook for $6B and counting in Bill 124 compensation
Ontario is so far on the hook for more than $6 billion in payments to broader public sector workers as a result of the provincial government's wage restraint legislation being found unconstitutional.
McDonald's system outages have been reported worldwide. The chain says they're getting fixed
System failures at McDonald's were reported worldwide Friday, shuttering some restaurants for hours and leading to social media complaints from customers, in what the fast food chain called a "technology outage" that was being fixed.
No concerns about kids' use of TikTok despite security review: industry minister
The federal industry minister says Canadians shouldn't worry about using TikTok, despite an ongoing national security review of the company.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 10 MT
LIVE @ 10 MT Edmonton police chief to mark 1-year-anniversary of deaths of officers killed in the line of duty
-
LIVE @ 11 MT
LIVE @ 11 MT City of Edmonton, union avoid strike with tentative deal that now includes library workers
-