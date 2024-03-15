Stabbing reported in Kitchener

There’s a heavy police presence on Chandler Drive in Kitchener where police say they are responding to reports of a stabbing.

As of 11:30 a.m., there are at least half a dozen police cruisers parked outside an apartment building in the area. A tactical team and the canine unit are also on scene.

Police haven’t said if they’re looking for a suspect or if anyone is hurt.

In a message posted to social media, police asked people to avoid the area.

More to come.