STRATFORD -- A Stratford man was taken to hospital on Wednesday after police say he was stabbed multiple times the day before.

The Stratford Police Service is investigating the incident and says they were contacted by paramedics shortly after 4:00 a.m.on April 22.

Officials say the stab wounds were not life-threatening and seemed to have occurred at some point on Tuesday.

It is believed the stabbing took place at a hotel in the east end of Stratford, and afterwards the victim returned home in the west end before EMS was contacted.

Police say the victim is a 52-year-old man from Stratford.

The investigation is ongoing and police are requesting anyone with information to contact them.