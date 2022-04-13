St. Teresa in Cambridge short-staffed, closing for two days

A Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge is closing for two days, due to staffing concerns caused by COVID-19.

St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School on Saginaw Parkway will switch to virtual learning for Wednesday, Apr. 13 and Thursday, Apr. 14.

A letter to families posted on the school’s website says there have been members of the school community who have tested positive for COVID-19, and a number of staff who are currently off.

Concerns about staffing and the ability to safely deliver programming have led to the decision to close the school.

The letter says the closure was not mandated by public health but was made out of an “abundance of caution” due to the staffing challenges.

Students will be provided with Chromebooks for virtual learning during the closure.

The plan is to reopen the school on Tuesday, Apr. 19, following the Easter break.