St. Marys resident charged with murder of 25-day-old baby in 1985

Perth County -

A 62-year-old St. Marys resident has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of a baby more than 35 years ago.

On Wednesday, Perth County OPP launched an investigation into the 1985 death of 25-day-old Meghan Thompson.

On Thursday, OPP announced Katherine Thompson, 62, was charged with first degree murder.

Thompson was held in custody for a bail hearing.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.