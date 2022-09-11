St. Mary’s celebrates 30 years of Hike for Heart event
Cardiac survivors, friends, families, St. Mary’s caregivers and the community gathered Sunday at Laurel Creek Conservation Area to celebrate the 30th anniversary of St. Mary’s Hike for Heart.
An annual celebration of life, the event is an opportunity for cardiac survivors to celebrate the joy of recovery and the years of additional life gained, the hospital said in a media release. Additionally, it provides an opportunity for the wider community to hike in support of heart health and the hospital.
With this year’s online donation goal set at $150,000, over 40% had been reached as of midday Sunday, with 57 teams, approximately 240 participants and 664 donations.
Survivors and their families demonstrated just how far they’ve come on their journey by hiking a 1 km, 3 km or 5 km trail in support of St. Mary’s Regional Cardiac Centre. Participants were able to reconnect with cardiac physicians and staff who supported them while attending the cardiac rehabilitation program.
“It’s great to see survivors leave the cardiac program healthier, and ready for their new journey. Over time we develop great relationships with the participants, at Hike for Heart it’s fantastic to see them again - to see their continued progress and catch up,” Ryan Densmore, registered Kinesiologist and Committee Member of Hike for Heart said in the release.
St. Mary’s says the demand for the Regional Cardiac Centre continues to grow with Waterloo region’s rapidly expanding and aging population.
Funds raised through Hike for Heart will support the purchase of priority equipment for the cardiac centre.
London
-
Windsor
-
Barrie
-
Northern Ontario
-
Ottawa
-
Toronto
-
Montreal
-
Atlantic
-
Winnipeg
-
Calgary
-
Edmonton
-
Vancouver
-
