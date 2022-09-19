St. Josephs’ breaks fundraising record at 25th annual garden party

The St. Joseph’s Health Centre Foundation garden party fundraiser was held in person this year, and organizers said it was a record-breaking year.

Held on Sept. 18, the 25th anniversary of Taste of Guelph brought in $180,000 for the foundation, according to a media release.

“It’s so great to bring Taste of Guelph back to our grounds where it belongs since all funds raised through the event help to purchase the medical equipment and technologies our care teams rely on to provide exemplary care,” said David Wormald, president of St. Joseph’s Health Centre Guelph in the release. “We wish to thank our generous community for once again coming out for an afternoon of fabulous food and drink for a worthy cause.”

The 2022 Taste of Guelph welcomed over 700 community members back to the grounds of St. Joseph’s Health Centre to sample the region’s finest restaurants, caterers, vintners, brewers and bakers.

Guests were also invited to bid on exciting auction items and listen to the music of Black Water Trio.

More than 40 local vendors volunteered their time to support St. Josephs.

“Einstein’s has been attending Taste of Guelph for over 15 years,” said Rocky Mugford, owner of Einstein’s Café. “We value the connections that are built with our fellow vendors and guests at the event and we’re committed to donating our time and food, knowing that the money raised is going to an important cause.”

The healthcare centre said funds raised through the event enable the purchase of medical equipment to help care for patients in the health centre.

“We are so thankful to this incredible community and our generous sponsors, donors, volunteers, vendors and friends for coming together to make the 25th anniversary of this important fundraising event such a huge success,” says Sera Filice-Armenio, CEO of St. Joseph’s Health Centre Foundation Guelph. “We’re proud to say that Taste of Guelph has raised close to $1 million since 2015. The collective generosity of our community is truly making a difference and helping to ensure St. Joe’s will continue its mission of care for generations to come.”