Spring snowstorm blankets southwestern Ontario

Southern Ontario was hit with a surprise blast of snow Monday – in Waterloo region up to eight centimetres fell.

Here are some of the best photos submitted by CTV Kitchener viewers:

Jo-Anne near St. Clements writes: "Our dog Dottie and I enjoying a picturesque trip back to our bush this morning to feed the birds." (Submitted)

Karen from Mannheim shared two photos taken a year apart of the same spot in her garden. This photo shows the garden on April 10, 2021. (Submitted)

A year later, on April 18, 2022, Karen's garden looks very different. (Submitted)

This robin sitting under a Japanese maple in Delhi appears less than impressed with the weather. (Submitted/Randy Goudeseune)

Things are looking pretty snowy in this Cambridge backyard. (Submitted/Jack Gandhi)

Deer enjoy the snow just outside Kitchener. (Naomi Ellis/Submitted)

Snow covers trees in Alpine Park, Kitchener. (Wayne Gergens/Submitted)

