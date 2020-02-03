KITCHENER -- February is starting off with unsettled conditions and fluctuating temperatures.

The first weekend of the month brought on periods of snow, rain and mixed precipitation to parts of Southern Ontario, dumping between five and 10cm of packing snow on many communities.

Kitchener-Waterloo picked up 10 cm of snow from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon, data from Environment Canada shows.

While many regions saw messy conditions, the extreme southwest toward Windsor and Chatham-Kent had an unseasonably mild Sunday.

With Windsor Airport setting a new temperature record on Groundhog Day of 11.2 C, just barely beating the old record of 11.1 C set back in 1973.

Wiarton Willie's shadow was nowhere in sight over the weekend, meaning the rodent is predicting an early spring.

Coincidentally, spring-like temperatures continued the day after Willie's prediction, under a mix of sun and clouds.

This isn't the end of wintry weather yet, though: we have a chance of flurries or freezing drizzle Monday night into Tuesday afternoon as temperatures dip closer to the freezing mark.

LONG RANGE FORECAST

The next system is set to move into the Great Lakes from Wednesday night into Thursday.

Periods of snow are expected through Thursday with lingering flurries possible on Friday.

Snowfall totals will be greatly dependent on the track of this Texas Low.

Current forecasts show widespread snowfalls of between five and 10 cm and the risk of freezing rain to extreme southern communities.