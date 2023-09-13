Sports cards worth more than $11,000 stolen in Guelph

Guelph police are looking for three suspects who allegedly stole more than $11,000 worth of sports cards from a business Monday.

Police say three people entered the store on Woodlawn Road West just before 7:30 p.m. They went to the toy section and put more than 200 packages of NFL and NBA trading cards into large totes.

Two of the suspects eventually left the store through a fire exit and met with the third who was waiting outside in a silver Volvo. They loaded the totes into the vehicle and drove away.

The first suspect is described as a white female, 5’8” with a medium build and red hair. She was wearing a light blue long-sleeved shirt, blue leggings and white shoes.

The second is a white male, 5’9” to 5’10”, with a medium build and short black hair. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with red sleeves, grey shorts and black basketball shoes.

The third is a white male, 6’2” with a medium to large build. He was wearing a white shirt with black lettering, blue jeans, sunglasses and grey shoes.

They were driving an older model silver Volvo with no licence plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police.