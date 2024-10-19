Spooky vendor's market celebrates Halloween

A special vendor’s market in Waterloo is inviting everyone to embrace the spirit and celebrate Halloween.

Authors, antique dealers and crafters gathered at Federation Hall on University Avenue on Saturday for the Horror and Halloween Market.

“We’ve got around 50 vendors for everything from mediums to horror authors to oddities and sweet treats,” organizer Michelle McLachlin explained.

The two-day market included spooky surprises and some tame options for the easily frightened. The weekend also featured raffle prizes and a costume contest.

“Halloween is the best time of year,” McLachlin said. “You get to dress up, play pretend – nobody looks at you weird. I feel like sometimes Halloween is where people can feel a little bit more true to themselves,” she explained.

Among the vendors were Halloween enthusiasts Kurt and Jessica McGurt.

“We’re vendors of vintage Halloween and oddities,” Kurt said. “This was a new market that we saw, so we thought it would be a good one to try out.”

The pair travelled from Simcoe to take part in the event. Their table was lined with Halloween decorations from bygone years, spooky souvenirs and treasures for horror aficionados.

“I spend all my free time searching – I’m going to estate sales, I’m doing auctions. I’m on [Facebook] Marketplace, everything like that. We do gown to the States a lot and find stuff down there,” Kurt said.

He proudly showed off his ‘Trick or Treat’ tattoos.

“I just love spooky stuff,” he said. “I always have, ever since I was a kid. [I was] big into monsters and horror movies.”

“I think it’s nostalgia,” Jessica said.

For fellow vendor Habby Rombough, owner of Midnight Raven Studios, the holiday helped inspire a new line of products.

“My business is a wood and lifestyle brand,” Rombough explained. “All of my pieces have a specific intention attached to them as well. The Cryptid line is my Halloween line in particular.”

Rombough displayed several brightly coloured candles baring the names of Baba Yaga, Mothman, the Jackalope and other creatures from folklore alongside crystal necklaces and hair clips.

“I do most of my business online for the most part,” Rombough said. “It’s really nice to be able to see people in person, actually connect with people and develop those relationships going forward.”

A Halloween market wouldn’t be complete without some sweet treats on offer.

Owner of JMJ Candies Tim Runstedler was dressed up for the occasion as he offered hungry shoppers a sample of his freeze-dried candies.

“Everyone loves candy, so we figured we’d come out and spread a little holiday cheer for this Halloween season and just have something different.”

His table was adorned with a variety of candies and some special bags themed around ghosts and candy corn.

“It’s fun to dress up and act a little silly,” he smiled.

The market runs from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday and continues on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Parking is free.