Featured
Spoil Mom with Breakfast in Bed this Mother's Day
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 11:09AM EDT
Turkey Bacon and Egg Rice Paper Rolls
Ingredients (makes 12 rolls):
· 5 slices Butterball Turkey Bacon-Rashers
· 2 Naturegg Nestlaid Omega 3 eggs
· 1 pinch salt and black pepper
· 2 tsp avocado oil (can use oil of your choice)
· 1 carrot, julienned
· ½ red pepper, julienned
· 2 mini cucumbers, ends cut, unpeeled, julienned
· ½ cup cilantro leaves, roughly chopped
· ½ cup of Thai basil leaves
· 12 small sheets of rice paper (6.3 inches in Diameter)
· 2 cups hot water
Spicy Dipping sauce:
· 3 tsp of hoisin sauce
· 1 tsp of sriracha
· 1 tsp of lime juice
Note: For a non-spicy sauce, use 3 tsp of hoisin sauce
Instructions:
· Cook Turkey Bacon-Rashers in a preheated 375 F oven for 7 minutes. Set aside.
· In a bowl, beat eggs. Add salt and pepper to taste.
· Heat oil in non-stick pan over medium high heat until hot. Pour in egg mixture.
· Gently push cooked portions of egg from the edges of the pan, towards the centre, allowing uncooked portions to reach the pan.
· Remove once cooked through.
· Cut turkey bacon and omelette into small, even strips.
· Cut all vegetables as indicated.
· Soak rice paper one-by-one in hot water and place each rice paper onto a plate.
· To make a roll, add all ingredients to the center. Roll rice paper over the fillings, tuck in the sides and push the entire roll forward.