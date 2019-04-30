Turkey Bacon and Egg Rice Paper Rolls

 

Ingredients (makes 12 rolls):

·         5 slices Butterball Turkey Bacon-Rashers

·         2 Naturegg Nestlaid Omega 3 eggs

·         1 pinch salt and black pepper

·         2 tsp avocado oil (can use oil of your choice)

·         1 carrot, julienned

·         ½ red pepper, julienned

·         2 mini cucumbers, ends cut, unpeeled, julienned

·         ½ cup cilantro leaves, roughly chopped

·         ½ cup of Thai basil leaves

·         12 small sheets of rice paper (6.3 inches in Diameter)

·         2 cups hot water

 

Spicy Dipping sauce:

·         3 tsp of hoisin sauce

·         1 tsp of sriracha

·         1 tsp of lime juice

Note: For a non-spicy sauce, use 3 tsp of hoisin sauce

 

Instructions:

·         Cook Turkey Bacon-Rashers in a preheated 375 F oven for 7 minutes. Set aside.

·         In a bowl, beat eggs. Add salt and pepper to taste.

·         Heat oil in non-stick pan over medium high heat until hot. Pour in egg mixture.

·         Gently push cooked portions of egg from the edges of the pan, towards the centre, allowing uncooked portions to reach the pan.

·         Remove once cooked through.

·         Cut turkey bacon and omelette into small, even strips.

·         Cut all vegetables as indicated.

·         Soak rice paper one-by-one in hot water and place each rice paper onto a plate.

·         To make a roll, add all ingredients to the center. Roll rice paper over the fillings, tuck in the sides and push the entire roll forward.