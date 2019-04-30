Turkey Bacon and Egg Rice Paper Rolls

Ingredients (makes 12 rolls):

· 5 slices Butterball Turkey Bacon-Rashers

· 2 Naturegg Nestlaid Omega 3 eggs

· 1 pinch salt and black pepper

· 2 tsp avocado oil (can use oil of your choice)

· 1 carrot, julienned

· ½ red pepper, julienned

· 2 mini cucumbers, ends cut, unpeeled, julienned

· ½ cup cilantro leaves, roughly chopped

· ½ cup of Thai basil leaves

· 12 small sheets of rice paper (6.3 inches in Diameter)

· 2 cups hot water

Spicy Dipping sauce:

· 3 tsp of hoisin sauce

· 1 tsp of sriracha

· 1 tsp of lime juice

Note: For a non-spicy sauce, use 3 tsp of hoisin sauce

Instructions:

· Cook Turkey Bacon-Rashers in a preheated 375 F oven for 7 minutes. Set aside.

· In a bowl, beat eggs. Add salt and pepper to taste.

· Heat oil in non-stick pan over medium high heat until hot. Pour in egg mixture.

· Gently push cooked portions of egg from the edges of the pan, towards the centre, allowing uncooked portions to reach the pan.

· Remove once cooked through.

· Cut turkey bacon and omelette into small, even strips.

· Cut all vegetables as indicated.

· Soak rice paper one-by-one in hot water and place each rice paper onto a plate.

· To make a roll, add all ingredients to the center. Roll rice paper over the fillings, tuck in the sides and push the entire roll forward.