Speed limit increases on sections of Hwy 403 starting Friday

    Drivers will legally be allowed to travel a little faster on some stretches of the 403 starting on Friday.

    Back in April, the provincial government announced plans to permanently increase the speed limit from 100 km/h to 110 km/h along 10 sections of provincial highways in northern and southern Ontario.

    The changes include a 14.5 km stretch of the 403 between Brantford and Hamilton and a 26 km section of the 403 from Brantford to Woodstock.

    The provincial government said the change will help align speed limits with other jurisdictions across the country.

    Stunt driving penalties will continue to apply at 150 km/h.

