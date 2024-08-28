Speed camera damaged in Baden again

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a speed camera in Baden was damaged again.

Police believe the camera on Snyders Road West was damaged sometime between 10 p.m. and midnight on Sunday.

They said the camera is inoperable.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6370.

Previous incidents

This is not the first time speed cameras in the Snyders Road West area have been targeted.

Police launched an investigation in September 2023 after a camera in front of Sir Adam Beck Public School and Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School was cut down.

The camera was damaged again on December 17, 2023.

At the time, Waterloo Regional Police said it was the third incident of mischief involving the camera since July of 2023.

A speed camera knocked over in front of two Baden schools. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) (Sept. 8, 2023)