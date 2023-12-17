KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Speed camera damaged again in Wilmot Township

    A speed camera knocked over in front of two Baden schools. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) (Sept. 8, 2023) A speed camera knocked over in front of two Baden schools. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) (Sept. 8, 2023)

    Police are investigating after a speed camera in Wilmot Township was damaged again on Sunday.

    Officials say just before 10 a.m., police responded to a report of mischief to a speed enforcement camera.

    Investigators believe it happened sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

    Police say this is the third incident of mischief involving the same speed enforcement camera since July 2023, and it is believed to be intentional.

    In September, the Snyder’s Road camera in front of Sir Adam Beck Public School and Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School was found knocked over. The pole holding up the camera could be seen with a straight cut through it. 

    The speed limit on Snyder’s Road is normally 60 km/h, but like most school zones, drops down to 40 km/h in between September and June from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    The camera is Region of Waterloo property.

