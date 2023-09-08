Speed camera in front of Baden schools knocked down
A speed camera in front of two schools in Baden appears to have been cut down.
The Snyder’s Road camera in front of Sir Adam Beck Public School and Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School was found knocked over Friday morning.
The pole holding up the camera could be seen with a straight cut through it.
A speed camera knocked over in front of two Baden schools. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) (Sept. 8, 2023)
Police were on Snyder’s Road Friday morning around 8:30 a.m. as students arrived for their third day of school this year.
Police say the investigation into the property damage is pending.
In June, the Region of Waterloo green lit a speed camera program for all schools in the area.
The speed limit on Snyder’s Road is normally 60 km/h, but like most school zones, drops down to 40 km/h in between September and June from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
