KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Landscaping truck taken off the road in Kitchener for major defect

    A landscaping truck sits on the back of a tow truck after Waterloo Regional Police Service laid 11 charges and removed the landscaping truck’s plates. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service) A landscaping truck sits on the back of a tow truck after Waterloo Regional Police Service laid 11 charges and removed the landscaping truck’s plates. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police have laid eleven charges after stopping a potentially dangerous commercial vehicle in Kitchener.

    A landscaping truck was stopped by police on King Street East on Monday.

    The charges include unsecured load, improper tires and operating a commercial vehicle with a major defect.

    Both the driver and the company were charged.

    The vehicle’s plates were removed and it was taken away by a tow truck.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News