

CTV Kitchener





Right-wing commentator Faith Goldy was invited to speak at a free speech event at Wilfrid Laurier University on Tuesday evening when the event took an unexpected turn.

Before the speech got underway someone pulled the fire alarm forcing the building to be evacuated.

Goldy was supposed to be the first guest speaker in an unpopular opinions speaker series launched by a student-run club called Laurier Society for Open Inquiry.

Lindsay Shepherd, the club’s president, gained international attention last year when she was reprimanded by the University for showing her classes a public debate about the use of gender neutral pronouns.

Hundreds of students gathered in protest and called for the event to be shut down.

Goldy is known for her controversial views and was at the event to argue for closed borders. However the group wasn’t able to find an academic that wanted to participate alongside Goldy.

In a statement Wilfrid Laurier University says it does not limit the peaceful and lawful expression of ideas.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Katarina Milicevic and Christina Succi