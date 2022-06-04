Special connection to Queen at jubilee events in Brant County

Brant County marked the Queen’s platinum jubilee with several events, while also acknowledging a special connection she shares with the area.

The raising of the Union Jack at the Bell Homestead in Brantford on Saturday was significantly meaningful, since the Queen once visited the location.

“It’s almost 25 years to the day that Queen Elizabeth II visited the homestead, the last time she was in Brantford,” said Brantford Mayor Ken Davis.

Crowds gathered around back in 1997 as the Queen toured the room believed to be where Alexander Graham Bell came up with the idea for the telephone.

It was also the day a plaque was unveiled to recognize the location as a national historic site.

On Saturday, the event featured music, a message from the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, and students from the Brant 4-H Community Involvement Club unveiling the new homestead’s new mascot Melly as well as an accompanying book.

“We finally had the opportunity to join in on the platinum jubilee celebration so we thought why not?” said Ethan Russell of the 4-H club.

Earlier in the day, a small gathering in Mount Pleasant also marked the milestone.

“It’s just a nice thing to do,” said Brant County Mayor David Bailey. “We know there are bigger things happening all over the place, but we just needed to do something to cement the fact that we recognize what’s happening and we recognize a lifetime of service and commitment.”

A bench with flowers and rocks painted by children was unveiled in honour of the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

“It’s not only 70 years but it’s 70 incredible years,” said Bailey. “She’s seen probably more than any monarch will ever see again.”