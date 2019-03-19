Featured
Southwestern Ontarians celebrate $1 million lotto prize
Some of the winners from the group of 52. (Source: OLG)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 11:16AM EDT
A group of 52 lotto players from southwestern Ontario are $1 million richer.
The winners hail from London, St. Thomas, Belmont, Thorndale, Ingersoll, Dorchester, Dutton, Port Stanley, Strathroy, Wallacetown, Aylmer and Woodstock.
They won the prize in the Dec. 21 LOTTO MAX draw, winning the MAXMILLIONS prize of $1 million.
That works out to about $19,230 per person.
The winning ticket was purchased at a Shell on Hamilton Road in London.
Here’s a full list of the winners, as provided by the OLG:
- Andrea Zubrickas of London
- Brenda Robertson of London
- Carol Lue of St. Thomas
- Catherine Smith of London
- Cheryl Bennett of Belmont
- Daniel Freitas of London
- Darrell Dunne of London
- David Roberts of London
- Debbie Topping of London
- Donovan Hickling of London
- Eve Seppa Procop of Thorndale
- Fernando Botelho of London
- Gary Schauer of London
- Georgina Barbu of London
- Graham Brewin of St. Thomas
- Hazel Musonda of London
- Heather Greenham of London
- Helena Botelho of London
- Jackie Allen-Maillet of London
- Jaime Hilliard of London
- Jane Bryant of Ingersoll
- Jason Fournier of London
- Jeffery Taylor of St. Thomas
- Jennifer Cayen of St. Thomas
- Jennifer Owens-Smith of London
- Jordan Scott of London
- Karen Saunders of Dorchester
- Kaulin Prinzen of London
- Keri-Lyn Bright of London
- Kimberley Griffith of London
- Laleh Hadisi of London
- Lauren Jessome of Dutton
- Lenora Greenham of London
- Lisa D’Ariano of London
- Lorren Zakowski of London
- Maria Botelho of Belmont
- Michael Pavia of London
- Mohammad Hadisi of London
- Murray McDonald of Port Stanley
- Patrick Godon of London
- Penny Yeck of London
- Renato Casavecchia of London
- Robbie Fidler of Strathroy
- Sara Tatham of London
- Shannon Darrieu of London
- Stephanie Silverthorn-Duncan of London
- Stuart Sinclair of London
- Tania Mota of London
- Terry Ciehanskie of Woodstock
- Thomas Olszewski of London
- Tracy Read of Wallacetown
- Zachary Blackwell of Aylmer