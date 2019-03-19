

CTV Kitchener





A group of 52 lotto players from southwestern Ontario are $1 million richer.

The winners hail from London, St. Thomas, Belmont, Thorndale, Ingersoll, Dorchester, Dutton, Port Stanley, Strathroy, Wallacetown, Aylmer and Woodstock.

They won the prize in the Dec. 21 LOTTO MAX draw, winning the MAXMILLIONS prize of $1 million.

That works out to about $19,230 per person.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Shell on Hamilton Road in London.

Here’s a full list of the winners, as provided by the OLG: