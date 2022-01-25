'Something needs to change': Fergus student creates Kindness Pledge to promote inclusivity

FERGUS -

When acts of hate started to become more noticeable at Centre Wellington High School, Grade 12 student Abigayle Graham said it was time to take action.

“Something needs to change. Something in our community needs to be done to stop this,” Graham said. “I don’t want to have to think about having to go visit a friend or family in the hospital because they’ve been assaulted just because of their gender identity, or their race or their sexual identity. It’s very scary.”

Graham started a new initiative called the Kindness Pledge , asking individuals, businesses and groups to make a promise to make their community more kind and inclusive.

The website explains what it means to be inclusive and provides resources for those wanting to learn more about being an ally to racialized communities.

“You think about how you can implement that into your daily life or in your business or in your group,” Graham said.

She partnered with local organizations, including The Grove Wellington-Guelph, which provides mental wellness to youth, to help spread the word.

In less than a week since its launch, more than 350 individuals and groups have signed the pledge.

“It is heartwarming to see as many youth as I see on a daily basis, step up to the plate and actually advocate for change. And that’s exactly what Abby is doing, which is exactly why we wanted to engage with her,” said Cyndy Moffat Forsyth, the executive director at The Grove Wellington-Guelph

The Grade 12 student said she hopes more people will get on board and sign the pledge, to help stamp out hate and create a kinder community.

“I want to just create a community of people that are invested in making our community safe for everyone.”