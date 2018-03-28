

CTV Kitchener





Some students at a Kitchener high school say attendance is down after a threatening message was discovered last week.

A staff member located the note posted in a washroom at Huron Heights Secondary School threatening a school shooting.

The message read “School shooting March 28! Not a joke. Watch out.”

Student Jake de Jesus says classes at the high school are running as usual however access to the school is limited to the front door.

Police, along with school officials, are investigating to determine the author of the message and the motive behind it.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Natalie Van Rooy