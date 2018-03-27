Nobody was allowed to enter or leave a central Kitchener high school Tuesday morning due to a police investigation.

Officials with the Waterloo Region District School Board said a hold and secure was issued at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute around 9:40 a.m.

A hold and secure is a less serious procedure than a lockdown. When it’s in place, nobody is allowed to enter or leave a building, although people inside can move around as normal.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the hold and secure was issued due to a message about a school shooting left on a girls' washroom stall. The message claimed a shooting would happen at a specific time Tuesday morning.

The hold and secure was lifted around 10:45 a.m. Police said officers would remain at the school for the rest of the day as part of their investigation.

The school’s principal then issued a message to Cameron Heights students and their families, alluding to a similar incident at Huron Heights Secondary School last week, a threat against Cameron Heights from last month, and the regularly occurring school shootings in the United States.

“In our current climate, it is unacceptable and morally abhorrent to make threats toward members of the school community,” Ray Teed wrote.

“Students have a right to learn in a safe environment without fear. Threats are never a joke.”

Anyone with information about any of the recent threats at Waterloo Region schools is being asked to get in touch with police or Crime Stoppers.