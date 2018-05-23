

There are some questions about why candidates from one political party are not showing up at some events.

Debates are meant to showcase where candidates stand on a variety of issues but the Progressive Conservatives have not had candidates present at several events in Waterloo Region

PC party members were not present at debates on Wednesday night at a child care centre in Waterloo as well as a debate hosted by the Canadian National Institute for the Blind last week.

On May 10, PC party representatives were also allegedly not present at a debate put on by teachers unions.

Patrick Etmanski, the president of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association says all candidates from Waterloo Region’s five ridings were invited.

Etmanski says representatives for the NDP, Green, and Liberal parties were all present at the all-candidates’ debate but no one representing the PC party was in attendance.

Dan Weber, the PC candidate for Waterloo, says their time is spread thin and his campaign office says his time was better spent canvassing door to door.

PC candidate for Kitchener Centre Mary Heinen Thorn says they received the invitation eight days in advance with not enough time to prepare.

Amy Fee, the PC candidate for Kitchener South Hespeler, says there was a schedule conflict and Mike Harris Jr. the PC candidate for Kitchener Conestoga, says he was only nominated in April and did not receive the email invitation.

The PC candidate for Cambridge, Belinda Karahalios, did not respond.

Barry Kay, a political scientist at Wilfrid Laurier University. says it’s possible there are too many special-interest debates and candidates are being more selective in which events they attend.