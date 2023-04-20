Some diabetics concerned Ozempic shortages in U.S. could spread to Canada

There’s growing concern shortages of a popular diabetes drug south of the border could cross into Canada.

Use of Ozempic has soared in recent months because of its weight loss benefits.

Kitchener resident Craig Sears has been using the medication to manage his Type 2 diabetes for the past two years.

“It changed my life, it really did,” Sears said.

But lately, getting his hands on the life-changing drug hasn’t been so easy.

He recently went to fill his prescription and the pharmacy told him it was back-ordered, so they didn’t have it.

“I had to wait a week to get my medication, which was really frustrating,” Sears said. “I don't feel very good and it just affects everything -- my work life, my personal life.”

Kitchener resident Craig Sears has been using Ozempic to manage his Type 2 diabetes for the past two years. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)

DEMAND FOR OZEMPIC SURGING

Demand for Ozempic has sky-rocketed in recent months – and the popularity isn’t because of rising rates of diabetes.

American commercials for Ozempic advertise that users in a one-year study lost up to 12 pounds.

Employing it as a weight loss aid in the U.S. has become such a trend that it’s led to shortages, with Americans forced to shop for it in Canada.

“This is my medication that is lifesaving to me that has become a Hollywood hot trend,” Sears said.

Craig Sears demonstrates how he injects Ozempic into his stomach, something he does weekly. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)

DIABETES CANADA SAYS THEY HAVEN’T SEEN SHORTAGES HERE

There are concerns the shortage seen in the United States could trickle across the border. Kitchener pharmacist Neil Malhotra says he’s seen hints of it.

“We have seen some short-term shortages from out wholesaler,” Malhotra said.

In a statement to CTV News, Diabetes Canada says it hasn’t seen country-wide shortages yet.

“We will continue to monitor the situation, to ensure people living with diabetes have access to the medications they need at an affordable price and in a fair and timely manner,” Diabetes Canada said.

It’s something Malhotra is keeping an eye on.

“It's definitely something that's always on our mind and there's definitely a level of concern. And we want to make sure people who need the medication are able to get it when they need it,” Malhotra said.

“If we notice things are going to be short we call other pharmacies, see if we can get stock for some of our patients. Also sometimes reducing quantities is helpful.”