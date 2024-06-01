KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Sold out crowd watches Toronto Argos and Hamilton Ti-Cats clash in Guelph

    A sold out crowd flooded into Alumni Stadium as the Toronto Argonauts took on the Hamilton Ti-Cats in their final CFL pre-season game.

    The match hosted by the University of Guelph has become something of a tradition, with the Toronto Argonauts visiting Alumni Stadium for during the pre-season the fourth straight season.

    Some people, like Argo’s fan David Brown from Barrie, travelled to be part of the action.

    “The fact that we get to do this in Guelph and the city of Guelph is allowing us to do this is phenomenal,” Brown said.

    Over the years, the university has hosted several regular season games and even a playoff match for the Hamilton Ti-Cats back in 2013.

    Officials credit a multi-million dollar investment in the stadium back in 2017 as the secret to their success.

    “Without Stu Lang and his vision and philanthropy to build this, I don’t know if the Argo would be here,” University of Guelph’s Director of Athletics Scott McRoberts said. “We have state-of-the-art facilities not just for our players, but for the CFL players when they’re here too.”

    Ultimately, the Argos came out on top 25 – 14.

    The team now ships back to BMO Field in Toronto for their season opener against the BC Lions next Sunday.

