Social media post leads to arrest for childcare centre break-in: Guelph police

    Guelph police have arrested two people in connection to a break-in at a childcare centre, and are crediting a social media post for helping them.

    In a Thursday news release, police say a man and woman were caught on surveillance video on the afternoon of Oct. 9 breaking into a shed near Woodlawn and Nicklin roads.

    Police add that they stole two wagons as well as a tarp that had been covering a sandbox.

    The man was caught on video at 2:30 a.m. the next day returning the wagons.

    The owner of the childcare centre then posted photos to social media, which led to several people identifying the woman involved.

    On Wednesday, a 35-year-old Guelph woman was found downtown and arrested for breaking and entering as well as theft under $5,000.

    A 36-year-old Guelph man was previously arrested and is facing similar charges.

