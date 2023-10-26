Social media post leads to arrest for childcare centre break-in: Guelph police

Guelph police have arrested two people in connection to a break-in at a childcare centre, and are crediting a social media post for helping them.

In a Thursday news release, police say a man and woman were caught on surveillance video on the afternoon of Oct. 9 breaking into a shed near Woodlawn and Nicklin roads.

Police add that they stole two wagons as well as a tarp that had been covering a sandbox.

The man was caught on video at 2:30 a.m. the next day returning the wagons.

The owner of the childcare centre then posted photos to social media, which led to several people identifying the woman involved.

On Wednesday, a 35-year-old Guelph woman was found downtown and arrested for breaking and entering as well as theft under $5,000.

A 36-year-old Guelph man was previously arrested and is facing similar charges.