Snowplow crash tears roof off car in Guelph, Ont.

Guelph police say an 18-year-old man from Waterloo was lucky to escape serious injury after a crash partially tore the roof off his car.

According to police, emergency services were called to Elmira Road North and Malcolm Road around 1:35 a.m. Friday.

Police say the car collided with a snowplow and the force of the crash tore the roof off the vehicle before it ended up in a ditch.

Police say the driver was transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He’s been charged with careless driving.

“[It was] very lucky in this case that the injuries were not much more severe. You see the damage to the vehicle. It’s not difficult to imagine what would have happened if that had collided with the occupant,” Guelph police spokesperson Scott Tracey said.

Police are reminding drivers to be sure to give snowplows extra space.