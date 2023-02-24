Snowplow crash tears roof off car in Guelph, Ont.

  • 9-1-1 call leads to gun-related charges for London man

    A weapons related charge has been laid against a London, Ont. man after an incident in the city’s east end Thursday afternoon. Police said a call was made to 9-1-1 at about 1:20 p.m. after a citizen believed he heard gunshots outside a residence on Whitney Avenue.

    (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

  • Sweet News: Some maple syrup farms to open this weekend

    Towards the end of the 2020 maple syrup season, Nelson McLachlan could have never imagined what was coming. It had been a good year at Fort Rose Maple Company, southeast of Parkhill, Ont. Then the pandemic hit. Fast-forward three years and the McLachlan family is ready to welcome back visitors to its pancake house and sugar bush.

  • Laval bus driver deemed fit to stand trial, to undergo another psych exam

    The man charged with killing two children at a Laval daycare when the bus he was driving slammed into it has been deemed fit to stand trial. Pierre Ny St-Amand was in court Friday after undergoing a psychological evaluation at Montreal's Pinel institute, and his defence counsel has asked that he be evaluated again to see if he is criminally responsible for the crimes he's accused of.

    Pierre Ny St-Amand was arrested after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare, killing two children and injuring more, according to Noovo Info police sources.

  • Groups call to cancel puppet show featuring minstrel character

    A Montreal organization that lobbies against racial profiling is denouncing a Black artist over his award-winning puppet show it says promotes negative stereotypes. 'L'Incroyable Secret de Barbe noire' is a play put on by Martinique performer Franck Sylvestre around the province regularly for four to 11-year-old children.

