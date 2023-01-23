Snowfall warning in effect for Waterloo region and Guelph, up to 20 cm expected
A significant winter storm is bearing down on southern Ontario with a Texas low set to bring up to 20 cm of snow to areas including Waterloo region and southern Wellington County Wednesday.
Environment Canada upgraded its previously issued special weather statement for the area to a snowfall warning at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday.
Snow is expected to start late Wednesday morning and last into the very early hours of Thursday morning, the weather agency said.
Accumulations of 15 to 20 cm are forecast, but higher amounts are possible in local patches. Isolated power outages are also possible.
Environment Canada warned heavy snow is expected to reduce visibility and make travel difficult.
“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” Environment Canada said.
Named for the area they originate, Texas lows track toward the eastern Great Lakes region and through one of Canada’s most populated corridors, making them particularly impactful storms.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Tracking closures and cancellations
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians told us why they changed jobs during COVID. Here's how their lives have changed since
In late 2021, CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their stories about how they changed jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. CTVNews.ca caught up with some of those people to see where they are now and ask whether the decision they made was the right one.
'Evidence of a genocide' found during search of Alta. residential school: First Nation investigators
An organization investigating unmarked graves near a residential school in eastern Alberta says it has uncovered 'physical and documented evidence of a genocide.'
Economists concerned about Bank of Canada’s expected interest rate hike, but suspect it will be the last
The Bank of Canada is expected to announce yet another interest hike on Wednesday, and economists are hoping that it will be the last one for a while, with some warning it could be a step closer to recession as Canada tries to balance the need to fight inflation with the growing pressure on the housing market.
What another Bank of Canada rate hike could mean
The Bank of Canada is scheduled to make an interest rate announcement Wednesday that's widely expected to push its key policy rate up to 4.5 per cent -- the highest it's been since 2007. Economists are predicting the central bank, which has made a rapid succession of large hikes since it began raising from near-zero in March, is nearing an end to the increases.
Indigenous identity fraud 'the ultimate step in colonialism,' Metis lawyer says
Since Grey Owl a century ago, people of European descent have falsely claimed to be Indigenous for personal gain or a sense of absolution, but one Metis legal expert says it would take a psychiatrist to try to fully answer, 'why?' Lawyer Jean Teillet's report examined the harm caused by Indigenous identity fraud, outlined red flags for spotting potential deceit and suggested measures to prevent it.
Four-year-old boy joins Mensa after teaching himself to read as a toddler
A four-year-old boy from southern England who taught himself to read as a toddler is now the U.K.'s youngest Mensa member.
Researchers from Montreal and India detect radio signal from galaxy 8.8 billion light years away
Researchers from Montreal and India have detected a radio signal from a galaxy that's nearly nine billion light years away
5 things to know for Wednesday, January 25, 2023
The Bank of Canada is expected to announce yet another interest hike, First Nations investigators find 'evidence of genocide,' and Toronto police charge four teens after a swarming attack. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Five Canadian cities among most overrated in the world: report
Five Canadian cities are among the most overrated cities for tourists to visit in the world, according to a new report.
London
-
Buses cancelled, some schools closed as snowfall warning blankets all of southern Ontario
Buses are cancelled and schools are closed across the region while a snowfall warnings blanket all of southern Ontario stretching from Windsor-Essex to Ottawa and Cornwall.
-
19-year-old charged after driving 145 km/h in posted 80 km/h zone
A teenaged driver has lost their licence for one month after police allegedly caught them stunt driving in Bruce County earlier this month, according to OPP.
-
NHL commissioner Bettman: 2018 Canada junior team investigation 'really close to the end'
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league's investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior team is getting 'really close to the end.'
Windsor
-
Buses cancelled, snowfall warning blankets all of southern Ontario
Snowfall warnings blanket all of southern Ontario stretching from Windsor-Essex to Ottawa and Cornwall. Heavy snow is expected to start Wednesday morning and continue into the evening, coming to an end overnight.
-
Here’s how Windsor crews are preparing for more snow
City of Windsor crews are preparing for a possible significant snowfall in the city this week.
-
Gone in four minutes: Truck stolen from Windsor driveway while owner was asleep
A Windsor man is shocked by how quickly and easily his vehicle was stolen.
Barrie
-
Environment Canada warns of significant snowfall today
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for our areas with 10-15 cm to begin falling early this afternoon.
-
Multiple vehicles stolen from driveways in Simcoe County in one night, police say
Police in Innisfil and Barrie are investigating multiple vehicle thefts from driveways on Monday.
-
City of Barrie unveils new tool in fight against racism
The City of Barrie is unveiling new tools in its ongoing effort to create a welcoming and inclusive community.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man ‘in a position of power and authority’ charged with two sexual assaults
A 61-year-old Greater Sudbury man has been arrested and charged with two separate sexual assaults.
-
Ontario man 'devastated' after losing his home and nearly $500K to crypto scam
An Ontario man says he is 'devastated' after spending his entire life savings in an investment scam he got involved from a YouTube video he watched.
-
Canadians told us why they changed jobs during COVID. Here's how their lives have changed since
In late 2021, CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their stories about how they changed jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. CTVNews.ca caught up with some of those people to see where they are now and ask whether the decision they made was the right one.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Nearly 30,000 children waiting for appointments at CHEO
There are tens of thousands of children in our region waiting for appointments at CHEO and many of them are waiting longer than doctors recommend.
-
Mental health in Canada: How to find help
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of crisis hotlines across Canada, as well as resources on mental health counselling.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | 'Significant snowfall' possible for Ottawa on Wednesday
In a snowfall warning, Environment Canada calls for snowfall amounts of up to 15 centimetres, with more for some areas.
Toronto
-
Storm to bring up to 20 centimetres of snow to southern Ontario today
Up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on some areas in southern Ontario today.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
A pedestrian has died from their injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke late last night.
-
Here are the bus and school cancellations due to the Ontario snowstorm
Ontario school board class and bus cancellations due to the incoming snowstorm.
Montreal
-
Steep rise in reports of stolen vehicles in Montreal
Montreal police have released new statistics showing a steep increase in car thefts in recent years.
-
West-Island strip mall seriously damaged by 2nd alarm fire
Montreal firefighters are investigating the source of a fire that caused serious damage to a strip mall on Montreal’s West Island.
-
Researchers from Montreal and India detect radio signal from galaxy 8.8 billion light years away
Researchers from Montreal and India have detected a radio signal from a galaxy that's nearly nine billion light years away
Atlantic
-
Winter storm watch in New Brunswick; heavy snow, rain forecast for Maritimes Thursday
A winter storm watch has been issued for northern New Brunswick Wednesday night into Thursday.
-
Two people seriously injured in MacKay Bridge crash; bridge closure leads to major traffic backlog
A collision on the MacKay Bridge in Halifax Tuesday morning sent two people to hospital with serious injuries and closed the bridge, causing major delays for commuters.
-
Sydney residents find dozens of trapped, dead pigeons in vacant building
Some residents in Sydney, N.S., are searching for a solution after discovering dozens of trapped and dead pigeons inside a vacant building.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to be hit by polar vortex this week
Manitoba will not be immune to a polar vortex coming to Canada later this week.
-
City weighs recommendation to let workers swap holidays
A recommendation to allow workers to swap holidays for another day more meaningful to them is being considered at city call, but some worry it would be a step backwards.
-
The community initiative connecting young Manitobans with mental health care
A community-based initiative is connecting young Manitobans with mental health care and other supports -- all under the same roof.
Calgary
-
Stabbing in southeast Calgary possibly fuelled by road rage: police
Calgary police say one person is in serious condition and another has been arrested following a fight on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Punjabi Community Health Services launches new campaign to help Calgary South Asians struggling with mental health
A Calgary non-profit has launched a new campaign to address the growing need for mental-health support for those in the South Asian community.
-
Brothers killed by avalanche while heli-skiing in southeastern B.C.
The two men killed by an avalanche while heli-skiing near Revelstoke, B.C., on Monday have been identified as brothers and business leaders from Pennsylvania.
Edmonton
-
'Evidence of a genocide' found during search of Alta. residential school: First Nation investigators
An organization investigating unmarked graves near a residential school in eastern Alberta says it has uncovered 'physical and documented evidence of a genocide.'
-
Alberta NDP says it would scrap COVID-19 review panel if party wins election
Alberta Opposition Leader Rachel Notley says if her NDP was to win the spring election, it would scrap a COVID-19 review panel led by former Reform Party leader Preston Manning.
-
Illegal health products seized from Edson warehouse prompt Health Canada advisory
A public advisory has been issued after various health products labelled as containing prescription drugs were seized from an Alberta warehouse.
Vancouver
-
New Vancouver mayor tempers expectations in first State of the City address
In his first major speech as Vancouver mayor, Ken Sim delivered a State of the City address at a Vancouver Board of Trade luncheon at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver Thursday.
-
Traffic pollution may be affecting our brains, say UBC and UVic researchers
Drivers who are frequently caught in heavy traffic can do their brain a favour by rolling up their windows and planning a less congested route, suggests research by UBC and the University of Victoria.
-
Frustrated drivers interfered with efforts to save a life on the Alex Fraser Bridge, police say
Police in Delta are criticizing drivers who impeded their negotiations with a man experiencing a mental health crisis on the Alex Fraser Bridge Monday.