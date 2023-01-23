Snowfall warning in effect for Waterloo region and Guelph, up to 20 cm expected

A significant winter storm is bearing down on southern Ontario with a Texas low set to bring up to 20 cm of snow to areas including Waterloo region and southern Wellington County Wednesday.

Environment Canada upgraded its previously issued special weather statement for the area to a snowfall warning at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday.

Snow is expected to start late Wednesday morning and last into the very early hours of Thursday morning, the weather agency said.

Accumulations of 15 to 20 cm are forecast, but higher amounts are possible in local patches. Isolated power outages are also possible.

Environment Canada warned heavy snow is expected to reduce visibility and make travel difficult.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” Environment Canada said.

Named for the area they originate, Texas lows track toward the eastern Great Lakes region and through one of Canada’s most populated corridors, making them particularly impactful storms.