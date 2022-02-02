Snow day: Today's closures and cancellations

WATERLOO -

As a winter storm expects to bring upwards of 30 cm of snow to some parts of southern Ontario by Thursday morning, local school boards are adjusting their learning plan.

School closures:

Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board

Thames Valley District School Board

Avon Maitland District School Board

Westheights Public School (WRDSB) is closed due to a water main break

Bus delays and cancellations:

A full list of bus cancellations in Waterloo Region can be found on the Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region website.

The City of Kitchener said the toboggan hills at McLennan Park and Hillside Park will be closed Wednesday for safety reasons.

NOTICE: Due to the weather conditions, the tobogganing hills at McLennan Park and Hillside Park are closed today for safety. — City of Kitchener (@CityKitchener) February 2, 2022

This list will be updated as more information is released