Snow day: Today's closures and cancellations
WATERLOO -
As a winter storm expects to bring upwards of 30 cm of snow to some parts of southern Ontario by Thursday morning, local school boards are adjusting their learning plan.
School closures:
- Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board
- Thames Valley District School Board
- Avon Maitland District School Board
- Westheights Public School (WRDSB) is closed due to a water main break
Bus delays and cancellations:
- Waterloo Region District School Board
- Waterloo Catholic District School Board
- Upper Grand District School Board
- Lambton Kent District School Board
- Greater Essex County District School Board
- Avon Maitland District School Board
A full list of bus cancellations in Waterloo Region can be found on the Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region website.
The City of Kitchener said the toboggan hills at McLennan Park and Hillside Park will be closed Wednesday for safety reasons.
This list will be updated as more information is released