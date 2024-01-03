Smash and grab robbery at Stratford jewelry store
Police are looking for four males who robbed a Stratford jewelry store on Wednesday night.
Multiple cruisers could be seen outside the Stratford Mall around 6:30 p.m.
Police say four males dressed in black smashed the counters inside Paris Jewellers and stole an unknown amount of jewelry.
Stratford police outside the Stratford Mall on Jan. 2, 2024. (Courtesy: Brett Gillespie)
The suspects were last seen travelling eastbound on Ontario Street, leaving Stratford, in a black Chrysler 300.
Anyone who witnessed the robbery or has information on the suspects is asked to call Stratford police.
London
-
New plan for property originally intended for an IKEA store in south London, Ont.
More than three years after IKEA Canada scrapped plans to build a furniture store in south London, a new vision for the property is going before city council for consideration.
-
Community mourns loss of wife, mother killed in Woodstock, Ont. crash
The family of a Woodstock woman is said to be grateful for community support after the 36-year-old wife and mother who had moved to Canada mere months ago was struck by a vehicle and killed in late December.
-
Muslim community to reopen 'deep wound' caused by London, Ont. truck attack
A two-day sentencing hearing will begin Thursday for the man convicted of killing four members of the same Muslim family in June of 2021. Members of Windsor’s Muslim community plan to attend to offer support.
Windsor
-
Flying out of Detroit? Here’s why you will need to pack your patience
If you’re planning on flying out of Detroit, you will need to give yourself more travel time as a multi-year construction project on the airport’s roadway tunnels is slated to get underway next week.
-
Windsor police looking for fraud suspect
According to police, the woman seen in the photo used a fraudulent driver’s license to try and finance the purchase of two new vehicles.
-
Barrie
-
Reports of vehicle on track at Barrie's Allandale Waterfront Station
A police investigation is impacting Barrie's Go Train Service to Allandale Waterfront Station.
-
Collingwood man faces charges in NHL All-Star ticket scam
Collingwood man Todd Guthrie is accused of defrauding locals of thousands of dollars with non-existent NHL All-Star tickets.
-
75-year-old man lives in shed as demand for shelter this winter surges in Barrie
The harsh reality of homelessness is unmistakable in Barrie as makeshift shelters and encampments pop up across the city for those with no place to call home as winter temperatures start to plummet.
Northern Ontario
-
Trio charged after northern police seize cash, $80K in drugs
Three people have been charged with drug trafficking offences after a traffic stop in Kapuskasing on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Investigation underway after Sudbury suspect Tasered by police dies
More details are emerging following an incident Tuesday in Sudbury in which a 46-year-old man died while in police custody.
-
Police, MADD Canada left “disappointed” from Festive RIDE campaign results in northeastern Ontario
Figures released by Ontario Provincial Police paint a staggering picture of impaired driving over the holidays in northeastern Ontario, frustrating both Mothers Against Drunk Driving and police officers who arrive to horrifying, yet preventable crashes.
Ottawa
-
Orleans residents question city’s decision to remove street from list to prevent speeding
Residents in Orléans say more needs to be done about speeding on their residential street after the city says it no longer qualifies for traffic calming measures.
-
Skaters seen on ice despite warnings of ice safety
Some skaters in Ottawa are still skating outside on ponds, lakes and rivers despite warnings of ice safety.
-
'Confident' there will be skating on the Rideau Canal this year: expert
Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Phillips says he is confident Ottawa will see a return to skating on the Rideau Canal this year.
Toronto
-
Toronto police investigating hate-motivated arson, graffiti at Jewish-owned deli in North York
Toronto police are investigating suspected hate-motivated arson and graffiti at a deli in North York on Wednesday.
-
Man, 42, allegedly locked woman in washroom of Toronto restaurant and sexually assaulted her
A 42-year-old man allegedly locked a woman in a downtown restaurant washroom before sexually assaulting her and taking some of her belongings, Toronto police said.
-
Montreal
-
Suspect charged with impaired driving after 2 killed in Montreal hit-and-run
A Namibian man returning home from church and a second man have been identified as the two people killed in an early morning New Year's Day hit-and-run in Montreal.
-
Montreal Amber Alert: Mother charged with abduction after baby found safe
Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office says the mother of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Tuesday has been charged with allegedly abducting her child.
-
After first win, analysts say Montreal's PWHL team needs to build momentum to succeed
Montreal's professional women's hockey team is starting its franchise and season on a winning note. Tuesday night's road win was both historic and record-breaking and analysts say the league needs to build on this momentum to succeed.
Atlantic
-
'This has given new life to a lot of the residents': Advocates defend providing electricity to Halifax homeless encampment
Some critics have been grumbling online about a recent arrangement that's brought free power to a homeless encampment in Halifax, but the man who's led the charge to provide electricity says it's a small concession that should be available in every camp.
-
Public asked to avoid Edmundston's ER as patient surge continues inside New Brunswick hospitals
Edmundston’s hospital is now on a list of New Brunswick emergency departments to avoid, unless it's an urgent or life-threatening situation.
-
Former student files lawsuit against Acadia Divinity College in Nova Scotia
A former student at Acadia Divinity College has filed a lawsuit against the school in Wolfville, N.S., alleging she was sexually abused by one of her professors between 1989 and 1991.
Winnipeg
-
Northern First Nation in lockdown due to shooting
The chief of a northern First Nation has confirmed the community is in lockdown after an early-morning shooting.
-
Arson suspected in New Year’s Day fire that totalled five homes in Manitoba community
Five trailers were destroyed and a sixth damaged in a massive New Year’s Day fire in a northern Manitoba community.
-
Osborne Village business gets paid for stolen items after restorative justice approach
A trio of alleged shoplifters got a chance to right their wrongs.
Calgary
-
Calgary paramedics experiencing burnout as shifts go unfilled
Calgary paramedics are already feeling the burnout of higher call volumes, but a lack of available workers has left dozens of shifts vacant over the holidays and into the first week of the new year.
-
Woman killed, man seriously injured in crash near Beiseker, Alta.
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near Beiseker, Alta., on Tuesday.
-
Calgary astronaut prepares for upcoming Artemis II mission
This year could be a historic one when it comes to Canada's involvement in space exploration, and Alberta will be well represented in the country's ongoing pursuit of the final frontier.
Edmonton
-
Investigation into extortion in Edmonton arsons leads to 6 arrests
Edmonton Police Service has confirmed it is investigating at least 18 incidents of extortion in the area since October, and investigators believe there may be additional cases.
-
'Times are hard': New parking meters, time limits worry central Edmonton business leaders
The signs say "coming soon" but this impending arrival doesn't appear to be generating much excitement.
-
Alberta's 2024 wildfire season shaping up as repeat of last year: dry, big
Dozens of fires from Alberta's record-breaking 2023 wildfire season are still burning, and with dry conditions so far this fall and winter, experts say the province could experience another one just like it.
Vancouver
-
‘High risk, low reward’, critics slam Surrey mayor’s policing PR campaign
Mayor Brenda Locke's latest tactic in her fight to keep the RCMP in Surrey is an advertising campaign that’s reportedly costing taxpayers roughly $500,000.
-
Search that found human remains in missing woman's backyard was lawful, B.C. court rules
Newly published court documents shed more light on the investigation into a B.C. man who was charged with manslaughter and indignity to human remains in his wife's death more than two years ago.
-
Arc'teryx wins injunction against Adidas over Terrex store in Vancouver
Canadian outdoor apparel company Arc'teryx has won a temporary injunction against footwear giant Adidas, blocking the brand from using the name Terrex for its outerwear-focused store in Vancouver.