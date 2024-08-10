Small farm animals killed in structure fire in Huron County

KITCHENER
    Police said no one was hurt following a structure fire in Morris-Turnberry Township.

    Huron County Ontario Provincial Police and North Huron fire crews responded to a fire at a property on Jamestown Road around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

    While details are limited, OPP said no people were hurt, but several small animals died. The exact number of animals killed is unknown.

    Jamestown Road was closed between Clegg Line and Clyde Line, but has reopened.

    More details will be shared as they become available.

