Small farm animals killed in barn fire in Huron County

Police said no one was hurt following a barn fire in Morris-Turnberry Township.

Huron County Ontario Provincial Police and North Huron fire crews responded to a fire at a farm on Jamestown Road around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

OPP said no people were hurt, but several small animals died. The exact number of animals killed is unknown.

The fire is deemed not suspicious and police said no one was displaced.

There is no estimated cost of damages at this time. According to police, the cause of the fire was electrical.

Jamestown Road was closed between Clegg Line and Clyde Line, but has reopened.