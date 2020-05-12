GUELPH -- With many businesses still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some are struggling to pay their rent.

The Ontario-Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance Program will help cover a portion of rent for April, May and June, but it won't be enough for some.

In downtown Guelph, a few businesses have made the decision close permanently.

Ray Mitchell, owner of Dis-A-Ray Antiques, initially closed his doors before it was mandated.

“The downtown was just getting too nasty, there was absolutely zero customers,” says Mitchell.

He says a number of factors downtown has led to decreased foot traffic and now the state of emergency and lack of rent relief have pushed him over the edge.

“We got a new landlord seven months ago and they didn't extend our leases and we just paid month to month so it allowed me to walk away,” he explains.

The Truth Beauty Company also felt forced to close its doors in the city, pointing to the lack of support from the government.

“Instead of deferrals, actual relief. I think that the government should have mandated that landlords give a break,” says Jennifer Feitas, owner of The Truth Beauty Company.

The Downtown Guelph Business Association represents both storefront owners and landlords.

“We don’t want to demonize anybody, but the rent relief program is rolled out by the federal government through the provincial government. We don’t have the details of it yet we don’t know what’s going on,” says Marty Williams, executive director of Downtown Guelph BIA.

“There’s been confusion. It’s been 17 days since the prime minister announced the program and we are still not able to apply for it much less get any money from it.”

For Shibui Yoga Studio, the three months of federal rent help wouldn't be enough and the owner is worried about how physical distancing rules will apply to gyms and studios.

“I put some classes online, I am one of those small businesses that really fell through the cracks,” says owner Natalia Brajak.

She does plan to re-open in a less expensive spot once restrictions are lifted.

But for Ray Mitchell, he has no idea what's next.

“Normally when you got out of businesses you would sell everything and you have this huge amount of money come in. So, I have none of that,” he says.

The process to apply for commercial rent relief is expected to open to applicants later this month.