

CTV Kitchener





Skills Ontario is throwing its support behind the provincial government's announced changes to the math curriculum, saying they will to better prepare the future of the workforce.

Local aviation maintenance company Tri City Aero notes that good apprentices are hard to come by, because they say what’s being taught in school isn’t being translated into real life applications the way it should be.

“I'm trying to teach a guy how to wrench on a plane and keep it up to standards, and when we have to go back and teach the fundamentals it becomes a real struggle,” said Tri City Aero Director of Maintenance, Ryan Gomes.

Skills Ontario says that is only one of the many reasons they support the provincial government’s changes.

“What I hear anecdotally and what we see from industry that we talk with, is that students aren't graduating with the math skills they need,” said Skills Ontario CEO Ian Howcroft.

The first elements of the new curriculum will be available in September 2019.

The provincial government also recently announced its plans to increase student and parent exposure to the skilled trades.