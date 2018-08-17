

CTV Kitchener





The skatebowl at McLennan Park will permanently close due to an unsafe environment from cracks in the concrete.

The cracks are being cause from the land beneath the concrete settling differently and more quickly than anticipated.

McLennan Park is on a former landfill site which is a unique concept for the city.

“The continual settling and moving of the landfill below the bowl makes it unsuitable for a structure like the skatebowl,” say City of Kitchener officials.

Staff noticed more significant issues than normal with the bowl during a routine inspection.

They say repairs would cost between $200,000 and $300,000 with no guarantee they will last.

The skatebowl and skate park streetscape was built in 2011 for $420,000.

Only the bowl needs to be removed because the land under the streetscape is settling as expected.

The skatebowl has been closed since April and work to remove it will begin in September.