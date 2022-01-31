Six suspected overdose deaths in week prompts alert in Waterloo Region

An overdose alert has been issued in Waterloo Region after six suspected opioid overdose deaths were reported in a week.

In a Monday release, Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy (WRIDS) said the suspected overdose deaths happened between Jan. 17-23.

Overdose Alert in #WaterlooRegion



6 suspected opioid OD deaths since Jan 17th-23rd.



Jan 28th-30th, there has also been an increase in serious ODs, some requiring multiple doses of naloxone.



More Info: https://t.co/UoAyND6j5p pic.twitter.com/a3Y503dkw0 — WRIDS (@DrugStrategyWR) January 31, 2022

The organization adds that there was also an increase of overdoses this past weekend, with some needing multiple doses of naloxone.

No specific colour of stronger substances is circulating, which has been indicators of increased overdoses in the past. WRIDS said substances may just be stronger or contain certain elements that are causing unexpected reactions.

WRIDS is advising residents to use the Consumption and Treatment Services site at 150 Duke Street West, never use alone, do not use at the exact same time, administer naloxone if an overdose is suspected, and pick up free naloxone at several locations in the area.

The Waterloo Region organization last issued an overdose alert on Dec. 20 when nine suspected overdoses were reported from the start of the month.