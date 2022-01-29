Police respond to five overdose calls in Waterloo Region
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
WATERLOO -
Waterloo regional police have issued a warning to the public after responding to five overdose calls on Friday.
In a tweet, police said the calls were in the area of Victoria Street North and Weber Street West.
Police ask anyone using drugs, or knows someone using, to always carry naloxone with them.
More information on naloxone use and how to recognize a drug overdose can be found on the Government of Ontario website.