Regional police conducted a search warrant at a Cambridge motel on Wednesday.

It happened at 195 Hespeler Road around 11:45 a.m.

The door of one of the motel rooms was seen being knocked in with a battering ram, and a window was smashed as the warrant was executed.

Police said it was in relation to the controlled drugs and substances act.

Six people were in custody while the investigation continued.

High-end bicycles and liquors were seized, and there was possibly fentanyl involved.

Officers were wearing masks for protection.

Police said that the building had been sold.