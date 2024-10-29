Six people charged in drug trafficking investigation in Brantford and Six Nations

Six people have been arrested as part of a drug trafficking investigation by Six Nations Police and Brantford Police.

According to a release from Six Nations Police, the initiative called Project Sideshow began earlier this month.

Officers searched six homes in Brantford and Six Nations and seized cocaine, hydromorphone, cash and a loaded handgun and ammunition.

Four people from Brantford between the ages of 23 and 46 and a 54-year-old man from Ohsweken were arrested. They have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking: cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking: hydromorphone and proceeds of crime under $5,000.

A 24-year-old from Brantford was also arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, contravention of storage regulations, firearm or weapon possession contrary to a prohibition order and two counts of careless use of a firearm, weapon, or ammunition.