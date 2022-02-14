Six Nations triple homicide trial starts in Hamilton

A murder trial in connection to a 2018 triple homicide on Six Nations of the Grand River territory began in a Hamilton court Monday.

Thomas Bomberry is facing two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Melissa Miller and Alan Porter.

Court heard during the crown's opening statement the bodies of 37-year-old Melissa Miller, 33-year-old Alan Grant Porter and 32-year-old Michael Shane Jamieson were found in a grey pickup truck in a privately-owned field just outside Oneida Nation of the Thames on Nov. 4, 2018.

Days after the discovery, the OPP and Six Nations police held a news conference with the victims' families asking for the public's help in the case.

During the news conference police announced Miller was seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

Not long after, the OPP arrested and charged three people with second-degree murder.

Two of the accused in this case pleaded guilty to lesser charges in November 2021.

Jamie Beaver pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault, and Nicholas Shipman pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter.

Their sentencing hearings have been scheduled for next month.

Bomberry's trial is by judge-alone and is scheduled to resume Tuesday morning.