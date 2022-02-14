Six Nations triple homicide trial starts in Hamilton

From left, Melissa Miller, Alan Porter and Michael Jamieson, all residents of Six Nations of the Grand River, were found dead in Middlesex Centre, Ont. on Nov. 4, 2018. (Source: OPP) From left, Melissa Miller, Alan Porter and Michael Jamieson, all residents of Six Nations of the Grand River, were found dead in Middlesex Centre, Ont. on Nov. 4, 2018. (Source: OPP)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver