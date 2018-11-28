

The Six Nations Fire and Emergency Station Service has closed one of its stations as a result of damages to equipment during a reported break-in.

In a Facebook post, the service called the break and enter ‘elaborate.’

The post said that thieves cut through a security fence, broke through a double cinderblock concrete wall and bypassed the security system.

All the equipment from two fire trucks was reportedly stolen, and the trucks themselves damaged while the suspects tried to steal them.

This is the second time the station has shut down due to break-in.

In 2016, somebody used a vehicle to smash through the garage door and attempted to hot wire a pumper truck. Other vehicles were damaged in that incident as well.

Total costs from the damage and theft was estimated at around $200,000.

The station in question, Fire Station #3, was to remain closed 'indefinitely,' or until the equipment could be replaced and the trucks and building repaired.

It was also the target of a shooting last November, when at least 10 shots were fired at the building.

The Facebook post said that delays in emergency response could be expected in the station’s district.

Despite fundraising offers, the station did say it would be able to recover independently from the incident.

Instead, people who wanted to help were encouraged to donate to the Stuff a Fire Truck Xmas Toy Drive.