Fire station on Six Nations temporarily shut down following shooting
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, November 7, 2017 8:52AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 7, 2017 12:42PM EST
A fire station in Six Nations has had to be shut down after ten bullet holes were found in the building.
The fire chief said two fire trucks are out of service until they can be inspected following the shooting and Fire Station 3 will not be opened until officials feel safe.
As a result of the shooting, areas on the eastern side of Six Nations could face a delayed response in an emergency.