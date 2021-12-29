SIU invokes mandate after crash in Brantford

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after two people were injured in a crash in Brantford.

A release from Brantford police said officers were on patrol around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Wayne Gretzky Parkway when they tried to stop a vehicle that didn’t have operational headlights.

The vehicle was involved in a crash at the intersection of Wayne Gretzky Parkway and Grey Street.

Two females inside the vehicle were taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Brantford police are investigating the crash.

Officials said they contacted the SIU because the people inside the vehicle were trying to evade police when the crash occurred.