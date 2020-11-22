KITCHENER -- The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death Saturday night of a 43-year-old Kitchener woman.

In a press release, the SIU says two officers with the Waterloo Regional Police Service were called to an apartment building in the area of Joseph Street and Queen Street South around 11:30 p.m.

They were checking on the well-being of the woman after she made a call to 911.

The SIU says that officers spoke with the woman and then left.

According to the release, the woman contacted 911 several more times after midnight.

This time, it was EMS who went to the woman’s apartment.

When they couldn’t get inside, both police and fire crews were called in to assist.

The SIU says they opened the door and had to perform first aid on the woman, but she was pronounced deceased.

The agency is asking anyone with information on this incident to call 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegation of sexual assault. They then determine if any offence has been committed and decide whether charges should be laid.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has not yet issued a statement about this incident.